Seeking Clues to Privia Health (PRVA) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Privia Health (PRVA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 200%. Revenues are expected to be $417.6 million, down 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Privia Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Practice Collections' will likely reach $719.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $756.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Care Margin' of $101.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.45 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Platform Contribution' will reach $48.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Privia Health here>>>



Shares of Privia Health have experienced a change of +7.2% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.