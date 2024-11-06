Seeking Clues to Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, indicating an increase of 1.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $281.88 million, representing a decrease of 1.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prestige Consumer Healthcare metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International' will reach $42.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American' will reach $238.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American' should come in at $133.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.96 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International' stands at $24.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.06 million.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares have witnessed a change of +9.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PBH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

