Seeking Clues to Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 17.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $260.07 million, exhibiting a decline of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Prestige Consumer Healthcare metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International' should arrive at $35.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American' reaching $224.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American' will likely reach $123.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.07 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International' will reach $19.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.61 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Prestige Consumer Healthcare here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have returned -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Currently, PBH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.