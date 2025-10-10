Seeking Clues to Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $520.15 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pinnacle Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 54.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Nonaccrual loans' will reach $161.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $119.29 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average balances - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $49.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.86 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $166.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $120.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $126.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $115.24 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $392.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $351.50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $17.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.22 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Insurance sales commissions' should come in at $3.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust fees' reaching $9.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income from equity method investment' should arrive at $25.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.38 million.

Analysts expect 'Other noninterest income' to come in at $50.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.63 million.

Over the past month, shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, PNFP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.