Seeking Clues to Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $426.4 million, exhibiting a decline of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pinnacle Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 54.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43.3%.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $44.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.96 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $113.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.29 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets' will likely reach $117.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.39 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $327.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $315.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $101.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $173.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $13.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Insurance sales commissions' stands at $3.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.25 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust fees' reaching $7.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.63 million.

Analysts forecast 'Income from equity method investment' to reach $21.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.92 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other noninterest income' at $37.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.35 million.



Pinnacle Financial shares have witnessed a change of +4.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNFP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.