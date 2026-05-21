Seeking Clues to Phreesia (PHR) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Phreesia (PHR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 128.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $130.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Phreesia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' should arrive at $56.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenus- Network solutions' will reach $33.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' will reach $38.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average healthcare services Clients' of 4,710 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,411 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Patient payment volume' stands at $1.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Payment facilitator volume percentage' to reach 84.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.0%.

Phreesia shares have witnessed a change of -5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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