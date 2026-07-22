Seeking Clues to Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $190.47 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Phillips Edison & Company metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental income' to come in at $183.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fees and management income' should come in at $3.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $64.66 million.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company have demonstrated returns of +4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PECO is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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