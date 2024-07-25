Seeking Clues to Pfizer (PFE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer (PFE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.8%. Revenues are expected to be $13.13 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pfizer metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Enbrel- Worldwide' will reach $172.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi alliance revenues- Worldwide' should come in at $467.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +53.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide' will reach $95.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States' of $755.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International' stands at $114.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International' to come in at $359.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- United States' will likely reach $288.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Total International' at $85.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- United States' will reach $159.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- United states' reaching $959.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Total International' to reach $562.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>>



Shares of Pfizer have demonstrated returns of +9.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.