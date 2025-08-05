Seeking Clues to Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pembina Pipeline (PBA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.64 billion, increasing 21% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pembina Pipeline metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pipelines Volumes - Conventional' will reach 1,001.24 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 969.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysts forecast 'Pipelines Volumes - Transmission' to reach 715.98 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 726.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pipelines Volumes - Oil Sands & Heavy Oil' will likely reach 1,041.41 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,021.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Facilities Volumes - Gas Services' to come in at 611.44 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 599.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Facilities Volumes - NGL Services' should arrive at 260.28 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 256.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Facilities Volumes - Total' will reach 871.71 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 855.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pipelines Volumes - Total' should come in at 2,758.62 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,716.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Pembina Pipeline shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PBA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.