Seeking Clues to Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $401.78 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pebblebrook Hotel metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Food and beverage' stands at $93.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other operating' to come in at $44.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Room' will likely reach $262.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Guest Rooms' of 11,702. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12,200.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $57.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.27 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned -10.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, PEB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

