Seeking Clues to Pacira (PCRX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira (PCRX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $184.01 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pacira metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Net product sales- EXPAREL' will reach $145.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net product sales- ZILRETTA' will reach $30.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Net product sales- iovera' reaching $6.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total net product sales' will likely reach $183.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pacira here>>>



Shares of Pacira have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PCRX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.