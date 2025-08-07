Seeking Clues to Owens & Minor (OMI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Owens & Minor (OMI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Owens & Minor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Patient Direct' should come in at $700.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Products & Healthcare Services' reaching $2.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Patient Direct' should arrive at $70.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.79 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Products & Healthcare Services' to reach $2.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.47 million.

Shares of Owens & Minor have demonstrated returns of -25.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OMI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

