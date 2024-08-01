Seeking Clues to Organon (OGN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Organon (OGN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.63 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Organon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' to come in at $218.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Biosimilars Total' will likely reach $176.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing' reaching $37.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ' to reach $64.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' of $155.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $409.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing' will reach $16.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ' at $27.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other' should arrive at $74.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Diprospan' should come in at $23.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +99.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Fosamax' stands at $43.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Arcoxia' will reach $66.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Organon here>>>



Over the past month, Organon shares have recorded returns of +7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OGN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.