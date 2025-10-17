Seeking Clues to O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.7 billion, increasing 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers' will reach $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other sales and sales adjustments' should arrive at $119.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales to professional service provider customers' stands at $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Square footage - Total' to come in at 50 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total' to reach 6,534 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,291 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending domestic store count' will reach 6,402 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,187 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores opened' will likely reach 47 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending Canada store count' reaching 26 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Domestic New stores opened' should come in at 40 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mexico Stores at End of the Period' at 107 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 78 .

Analysts predict that the 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' will reach $93.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $89.17 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Stores at Beginning of the period' of 6,483 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,244 .

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ORLY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

