Seeking Clues to OFG (OFG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp (OFG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $184.17 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 7.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some OFG metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 53.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 54.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $153.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $149.14 million.

Analysts forecast 'Wealth management revenues' to reach $10.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.63 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Banking service revenues' will reach $16.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.33 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking activities' should arrive at $4.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.81 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-interest income, net' will reach $32.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.56 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of OFG have experienced a change of -2.7% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

OFG Bancorp (OFG)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

