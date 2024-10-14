Seeking Clues to OceanFirst (OCFC) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. Revenues are expected to be $92.79 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some OceanFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $12.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $9.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.76 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $82.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91 million.

Analysts forecast 'Fees and service charges' to reach $5.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.18 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of OceanFirst have demonstrated returns of +3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OCFC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

