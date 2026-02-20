Seeking Clues to Nvidia (NVDA) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia (NVDA) to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 70.8%. Revenues are expected to be $65.56 billion, up 66.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nvidia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Automotive' should arrive at $662.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- OEM and Other' of $174.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Data Center' stands at $58.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +65% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' will reach $757.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +48.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Gaming' will reach $4.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +67.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Data Center- Networking' will likely reach $9.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +197.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Data Center- Compute' reaching $51.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +56.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Compute & Networking' should come in at $59.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +63.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Graphics' to reach $6.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +90.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Nvidia shares have witnessed a change of +1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NVDA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

