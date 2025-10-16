Seeking Clues to Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman (NOC) will report quarterly earnings of $6.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.7 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Northrop Grumman metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Mission Systems' stands at $3.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' to reach $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Space Systems' should arrive at $2.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Defense Systems' should come in at $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' reaching $236.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $196.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' will reach $458.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $390.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' at $302.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $345.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems' to come in at $310.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $298.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment' will reach $63.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.00 million.

