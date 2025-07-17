Seeking Clues to Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman (NOC) will report quarterly earnings of $6.75 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.11 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Northrop Grumman metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Mission Systems' will reach $2.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' to come in at $3.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Space Systems' should arrive at $2.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -24.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Defense Systems' to reach $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' will reach $183.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $204.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' should come in at $421.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $361.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' reaching $283.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $324.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems' will likely reach $301.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $295.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment' will reach $65.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.00 million.

