Seeking Clues to Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.98 billion, down 27% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Northern Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' will likely reach $104.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $548.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' should arrive at $464.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' to come in at $687.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' of $21.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' reaching $46.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' will reach $156.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 7.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' to reach $139.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $135.40 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' stands at $59.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.50 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted' should come in at $580.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $529.80 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $1.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.19 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

