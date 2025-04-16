Seeking Clues to Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.95 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Northern Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' should come in at $100.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' should arrive at $539.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' will reach $447.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' at $667.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' of $20.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' will reach $46.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' stands at $153.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' reaching 8.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' will likely reach $134.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $133.82 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' to come in at $55.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted' to reach $569.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $535.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $1.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Northern Trust here>>>



Northern Trust shares have witnessed a change of -9.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTRS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.