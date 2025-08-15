Seeking Clues to Nordson (NDSN) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordson (NDSN) will report quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $721 million, exhibiting an increase of 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nordson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' at $337.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' will reach $164.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' should come in at $214.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' to reach $38.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.95 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions' will reach $60.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.37 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' will likely reach $112.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $118.11 million.

Shares of Nordson have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDSN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

