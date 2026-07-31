Seeking Clues to Nice (NICE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Nice (NICE) to post quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. Revenues are expected to be $767.17 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nice metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' stands at $609.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' at $124.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' will reach $32.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should come in at $632.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' will reach $43.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' should arrive at $92.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Nice have returned +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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