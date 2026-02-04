Seeking Clues to News Corp. (NWSA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from News Corp. (NWSA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.31 billion, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some News Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' stands at $634.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' should arrive at $610.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' should come in at $500.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' will likely reach $563.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' at $184.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $174.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- News Media' will reach $64.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $74.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' reaching $104.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $101.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' of $200.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $185.00 million.

Shares of News Corp. have demonstrated returns of -5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NWSA is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.