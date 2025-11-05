Seeking Clues to News Corp. (NWSA) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect News Corp. (NWSA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.11 billion, down 18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain News Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' to come in at $586.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' will reach $530.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' should come in at $473.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' stands at $522.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' should arrive at $144.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $131.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- News Media' will reach $16.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' reaching $69.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' at $158.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

News Corp. shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NWSA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

