Seeking Clues to Newmont (NEM) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Newmont Corporation (NEM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, reflecting an increase of 44.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.62 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Newmont metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Nevada Gold Mines' will reach $747.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Pe?asquito' will reach $699.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +93.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Merian' to come in at $153.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Cerro Negro' will likely reach $92.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Attributable Gold Production - Yanacocha' stands at 112 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attributable Gold Production - Boddington' should come in at 132 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 147 thousands of ounces.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Attributable Gold Production - Tanami' of 80 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 99 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Attributable Gold Production - Ahafo' at 174 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 184 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Realized Price - Gold' to reach 3121 dollars per ounce. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2347 dollars per ounce.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Realized Price - Copper' reaching N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Total Gold' will reach 1282 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1543 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Attributable Production - Total Gold' should arrive at 1389 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1534 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Newmont shares have recorded returns of -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NEM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.