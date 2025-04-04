Seeking Clues to Neogen (NEOG) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Neogen (NEOG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $223.03 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Neogen metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Animal Safety' should arrive at $68.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Food Safety' will reach $154.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Food Safety- Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other' reaching $78.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Veterinary Instruments & Disposables' will likely reach $17.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Animal Care & Other' to come in at $10.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety- Natural Toxins & Allergens' should come in at $19.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food Safety- Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants' will reach $10.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Food Safety- Bacterial & General Sanitation' to reach $39.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants' stands at $21.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Neogen have returned -18.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.7% change. Currently, NEOG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

