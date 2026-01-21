Seeking Clues to NBT (NBTB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $181.94 million, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some NBT metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $14.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.70 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $47.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.43 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth management' will reach $11.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.84 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $134.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106.72 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retirement plan administration fees' should come in at $14.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.92 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Card services income' stands at $6.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $5.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Insurance services' to reach $4.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.88 million.

Over the past month, NBT shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NBTB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.