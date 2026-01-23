Seeking Clues to MSCI (MSCI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from MSCI (MSCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.61 per share, indicating an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $821.98 million, representing an increase of 10.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MSCI metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Sustainability and Climate' should arrive at $92.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total' reaching $209.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Analytics' at $185.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets' should come in at $71.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Analytics Retention Rate' will likely reach 93.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions' of $1.02 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $934.25 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'All Other - Private Assets Run Rate' to reach $288.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $266.72 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sustainability and Climate Run Rate' will reach $376.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $343.74 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Index Retention Rate' will reach 95.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions' to come in at $2.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.24 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Sustainability and Climate Retention Rate' will reach 93.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'All Other - Private Assets Retention Rate' stands at 88.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.4%.

Over the past month, MSCI shares have recorded returns of +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MSCI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

MSCI Inc (MSCI)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

