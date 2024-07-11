Seeking Clues to Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Morgan Stanley (MS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, indicating an increase of 33.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.23 billion, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Morgan Stanley metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Investment banking' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +30% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Investment Management' will likely reach $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Institutional Securities' stands at $6.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Book value per common share' to come in at $56.17. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.24 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Return on average common equity' should arrive at 11.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' to reach $5,479.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4,885 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total assets under management' reaching $1,506.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,412 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Fixed income' will reach $175.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Equity' at $307.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $289 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 6.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 17.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Morgan Stanley have demonstrated returns of +8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

