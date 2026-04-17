Seeking Clues to Moody's (MCO) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Moody's (MCO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.28 per share, indicating an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.07 billion, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Moody's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics' to reach $916.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Investor Services' reaching $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information' of $233.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights' at $253.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions' to come in at $432.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Recurring' will reach $356.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Transaction' will reach $795.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Ratings- Corporate finance (CFG)- High-yield' will likely reach $84.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Ratings- Corporate finance (CFG)- Investment-grade' will reach $216.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Ratings- Corporate finance (CFG)- Other accounts' should arrive at $191.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Ratings- Structured finance (SFG)- Asset-backed securities' should come in at $39.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Ratings- Structured finance (SFG)- RMBS' stands at $33.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Moody's shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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