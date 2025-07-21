Seeking Clues to Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Molina (MOH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Molina metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' of $377.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Premium revenue' stands at $10.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other revenue' reaching $22.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'MCR - Total' should come in at 88.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'MCR - Medicare' to reach 85.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'MCR - Marketplace' will reach 77.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71.6%.

Analysts expect 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' to come in at 5.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.58 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' will reach 4.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.94 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' at 261.48 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 251.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' should arrive at 629.31 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 386.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'MCR - Medicaid' will likely reach 91.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90.8%.

Molina shares have witnessed a change of -37.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MOH is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

