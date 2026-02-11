Seeking Clues to MKS (MKSI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from MKS (MKSI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MKS metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Semiconductor' will reach $421.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Specialty Industrial' to come in at $285.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Electronics and Packaging' of $298.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Products' should arrive at $866.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- MSD (Materials Solutions Division)' should come in at $327.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- PSD (Photonics Solutions Division)' stands at $266.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Services' to reach $126.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- VSD (Vacuum Solutions Division)' at $399.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

MKS shares have witnessed a change of +30.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MKSI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

