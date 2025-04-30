Seeking Clues to Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo (MTD) will report quarterly earnings of $7.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $875.01 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mettler-Toledo metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Products' of $670.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' should arrive at $208.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Retail' will reach $42.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Industrial' will reach $332.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Laboratory' to come in at $495.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Mettler-Toledo have demonstrated returns of -7.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

