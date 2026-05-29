Seeking Clues to Medtronic (MDT) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Medtronic (MDT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, indicating a decline of 4.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.66 billion, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Medtronic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Other' will likely reach $19.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -36.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience' should come in at $2.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular' should arrive at $3.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical' of $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes' at $811.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation' reaching $552.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' to come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' to reach $708.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' will reach $793.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue' stands at $4.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

Over the past month, Medtronic shares have recorded returns of -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MDT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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