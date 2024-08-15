Seeking Clues to Medtronic (MDT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Medtronic (MDT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.9 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Medtronic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular' should come in at $2.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes' will reach $613.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical' of $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience' should arrive at $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue' reaching $4.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic' to come in at $480.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' at $292.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' will reach $307.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' will likely reach $325.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure' stands at $734.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular' to reach $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Medtronic have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, MDT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

