Seeking Clues to Marriott (MAR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Marriott International (MAR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share, indicating an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.45 billion, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marriott metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' will likely reach $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' to reach $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' should come in at $403.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise fees' reaching $864.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR' stands at 132 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 132 .

Analysts predict that the 'Rooms - Total' will reach 1,750,993 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,674,600 .

Analysts expect 'Rooms - Franchised' to come in at 1,146,374 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,074,361 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Rooms - Owned/Leased' should arrive at 14,187 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,108 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' at 0.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - Total International' of 8,638 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,773 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rooms - Yacht' will reach 377 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 377 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - US & Canada' will reach 5,539 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,335 in the same quarter last year.

