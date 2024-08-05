Seeking Clues to MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketAxess (MKTX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $198.26 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MarketAxess metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Commissions' will reach $173.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Information services' should arrive at $12.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Post-trade services' to come in at $10.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees- Credit' will reach $128.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total commission revenue- Total fixed distribution fees' of $34.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees' to reach $138.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Rates' at $4.62. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.70.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Credit' will reach $148.09. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $157.42.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trading Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' should come in at $412.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $353.24 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Trading Volume' reaching $1,966.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,720.96 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Trading Volume - Total credit trading' will likely reach $853.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $754.11 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Trading Volume - Total rates trading' stands at $1,112.71 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $966.85 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of MarketAxess have returned +14.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, MKTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

