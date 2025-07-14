Seeking Clues to Manpower (MAN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup (MAN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 46.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.35 billion, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Manpower metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from Services- Americas' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from Services- APME' will reach $507.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe' at $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from Services- Northern Europe' will likely reach $761.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe' to reach $488.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France' stands at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Americas- United States' should arrive at $671.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas' will reach $357.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy' reaching $448.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas' of $35.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.10 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Unit Profit- APME' should come in at $22.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Unit Profit- Southern Europe' to come in at $74.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Manpower have demonstrated returns of +9.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

