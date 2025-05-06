Seeking Clues to M/A-Com (MTSI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect M/A-Com (MTSI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.4%. Revenues are expected to be $230.08 million, up 27% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some M/A-Com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications' will reach $57.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' should come in at $100.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' should arrive at $71.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +66.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for M/A-Com here>>>



M/A-Com shares have witnessed a change of +26.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTSI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.