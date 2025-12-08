Seeking Clues to Lululemon (LULU) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Lululemon (LULU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share, indicating a decline of 22.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.49 billion, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lululemon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce' should come in at $981.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores' should arrive at $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by Channel- Other channels' to reach $260.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by Category- Accessories and other categories' will reach $321.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- China Mainland' stands at $395.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of World' of $359.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will likely reach $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to come in at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total stores' reaching 798 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 749 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Gross Square Footage' at 3597 thousands of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3231 thousands of square feet.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars)' will reach 0.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Comparable Sales' will reach -0.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Lululemon have returned +14.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, LULU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

