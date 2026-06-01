Seeking Clues to Lululemon (LULU) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lululemon (LULU) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 35.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.43 billion, increasing 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lululemon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue by Channel- Other channels' of $279.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce' will reach $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- China Mainland' to come in at $467.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of World' stands at $377.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will likely reach $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- United States' reaching $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total stores' should come in at 818 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 770 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Gross Square Footage' should arrive at 3740 thousands of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3415 thousands of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Net New Stores' to reach 8 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total stores - Americas' at 478 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 462 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total stores - China Mainland' will reach 176 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 154 .

Over the past month, Lululemon shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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