Seeking Clues to Lovesac (LOVE) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lovesac (LOVE) will report quarterly loss of $0.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $136.05 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lovesac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Other' will likely reach $13.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Internet' of $36.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Showrooms' stands at $85.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Ending Showroom Count' to come in at 269. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 246 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Lovesac have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOVE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

