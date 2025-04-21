Seeking Clues to LKQ (LKQ) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ (LKQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.57 billion, down 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain LKQ metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other- Total' reaching $168.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Parts and Services' to come in at $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty' should arrive at $398.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe' will reach $1.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service' should come in at $51.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Europe' of $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Specialty' to reach $386.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other- Self Service' stands at $82.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other- Europe' will likely reach $7.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other- Wholesale - North America' at $77.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Self Service' will reach $130.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.



LKQ shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LKQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

