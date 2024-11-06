Seeking Clues to Live Nation (LYV) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Live Nation (LYV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, indicating a decline of 11.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.91 billion, representing a decrease of 3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Live Nation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Concerts' should arrive at $6.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising' of $404.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Ticketing' reaching $743.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Concerts - Estimated fans - Total' will reach 51.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets' to come in at 86.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Concerts - Estimated events - Total' at 12.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.09 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Concerts - Estimated fans - North America' stands at 35.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 34.19 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Concerts - Estimated events - International' will reach 3.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.01 million.

Analysts forecast 'Concerts - Estimated events - North America' to reach 9.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.08 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Concerts - Estimated fans - International' will reach 16.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.09 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets' should come in at 67.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.08 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold' will likely reach 154.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 155.38 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Live Nation shares have recorded returns of +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LYV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

