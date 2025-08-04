Seeking Clues to Live Nation (LYV) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Live Nation (LYV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.81 billion, representing an increase of 13% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Live Nation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Concerts' will likely reach $5.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising' to reach $344.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Ticketing' stands at $734.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - Total' will reach 43.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 38.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ticketing - Total Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold' should arrive at 82.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Concerts - Estimated Events - Total' of 14.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.68 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - North America' reaching 25.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.19 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Concerts - Estimated Events - International' at 4.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Concerts - Estimated Events - North America' will reach 9.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - International' will reach 18.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.71 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ticketing - Total Non-Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold' should come in at 77.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75.13 million.

Analysts expect 'Ticketing - Total Global Number of Tickets Sold' to come in at 159.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 153.60 million.

Over the past month, Live Nation shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LYV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.