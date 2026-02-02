Seeking Clues to Linde (LIN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Linde (LIN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.15 per share, indicating an increase of 4.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.53 billion, representing an increase of 3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Linde metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- EMEA' will reach $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- APAC' will likely reach $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Other' will reach $322.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Americas' to reach $3.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Engineering' stands at $570.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Americas' reaching $1.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.15 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- EMEA' should come in at $739.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $686.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Engineering' should arrive at $100.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- APAC' to come in at $496.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $500.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Other' will reach $5.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Linde shares have recorded returns of +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LIN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

