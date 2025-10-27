Seeking Clues to Lilly (LLY) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly (LLY) to post quarterly earnings of $6.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 410.2%. Revenues are expected to be $16.01 billion, up 40% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lilly metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' will reach $237.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Humulin' will reach $180.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Humalog' at $512.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Forteo' reaching $96.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- US' should come in at $107.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International- Humalog' should arrive at $212.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International- Forteo' to come in at $40.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Humulin- US' will likely reach $126.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- US- Humalog' stands at $300.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- US- Forteo' to reach $55.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $11.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +42.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Diabetes- Mounjaro - Outside U.S.' of $1.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +173.9% year over year.

Over the past month, Lilly shares have recorded returns of +13.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LLY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

