Seeking Clues to Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $282.22 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lightspeed POS metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $93.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Hardware and other' to come in at $8.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Transaction-based' of $180.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Lightspeed POS shares have witnessed a change of -8.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LSPD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.