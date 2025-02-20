Seeking Clues to Light & Wonder (LNW) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Light & Wonder (LNW) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 48% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $795.27 million, increasing 3.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Light & Wonder metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- SciPlay' will likely reach $220.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Gaming' reaching $503.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- iGaming' to reach $76.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AEBITDA- Gaming' at $252.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $245 million.

The consensus estimate for 'AEBITDA- iGaming' stands at $24.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' will reach $73.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>



Shares of Light & Wonder have demonstrated returns of +16.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

